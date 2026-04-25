PM Modi's Personal Thank You To 4 Young Bengal Artists For Sketches

What began as a hopeful gesture during a crowded election rally in Siliguri has turned into a lifelong memory for four young artists from West Bengal. Swarup Halder, Trishagni Banerjee, Anushka Das, and Chandan Mallick have all received personal letters of gratitude from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging the sketches they presented to him on April 12. The Prime Minister's outreach has sparked a wave of joy across Murshidabad and Darjeeling, highlighting a rare moment of personal connection amidst a high-decibel political season.

A Promise Made at Siliguri Rally

During his public rally in Siliguri on April 12, the Prime Minister noticed several supporters holding up hand-drawn portraits of him. Breaking from his speech momentarily, he accepted the artworks and made a specific request: "Write your addresses on the back." Two weeks later, the Prime Minister kept his word, sending official letters of appreciation to the artists' doorsteps.

Artists Overwhelmed by PM's Response

Swarup Halder from Murshidabad expressed his disbelief that the PM found time to review his work. "He thought about me, saw my artwork, and that means a lot," Halder told ANI.

Trishagni Banerjee, also from Murshidabad, spent three hours perfecting her sketch the night before the rally. "I knew it wasn't flawless, but I tried my best. I can't believe I received a response," she shared. Expressing her happiness, Banerjee said she was overwhelmed to receive a response from the Prime Minister. "I am delighted that PM Modi sent this letter to me. I can't believe that I received a letter from him. I am extremely happy. I want to give him a huge thanks," she told ANI.

She further shared that she had put in significant effort while making the sketch. "I spent three hours drawing that sketch the day before the rally. I knew that it didn't turn out to be flawless, but I tried my best," Banerjee added. The Prime Minister's gesture has brought joy to the young artist, highlighting encouragement for creative talent at the grassroots level.

Joy in Darjeeling

Chandan Mallick, a Class 9 student from Darjeeling, West Bengal, has received a letter of gratitude from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting him with a sketch during a public rally held in Siliguri on April 12. Expressing his happiness, the student said he was delighted to receive recognition from the Prime Minister for his artwork. "I gifted him a sketch I drew myself. He was very happy when he saw it. So he sent me a letter. I am very happy. A huge thanks to the Prime Minister," he said. The gesture has encouraged the young student, reflecting appreciation for budding talent and creativity.

Anushka Das, a Class 9 student from Darjeeling, West Bengal, has received a letter of gratitude from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting him with a sketch during his public rally in Siliguri on April 12. Sharing her experience, Anushka said she had taken the sketch along with her to the rally and was delighted when the Prime Minister accepted it. "On April 12th, when PM Modi held a public rally in Siliguri, I took PM Modi's sketch with me. He took the sketch and told everyone to write their addresses on the back. I received a letter for it today from him. I feel very proud. I am very happy," she told ANI.

She added that she has been following the Prime Minister for a long time. "I have been watching PM Modi on TV and mobile since I was a child," Anushka said. The gesture is being seen as a significant boost for local talent and creative engagement.

A Treasured Message of Encouragement

By acknowledging the "effort and affection" behind the sketches, the Prime Minister's letters have resonated as a message of encouragement for budding artists at the grassroots level. For these four residents of West Bengal, the sketches were more than just art; they were a bridge to the nation's highest office, one that resulted in a signed "thank you" they intend to treasure for years to come. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)