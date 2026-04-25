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US Seeks Expanded Army Access in Greenland
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly negotiating with Denmark to gain access to three additional defense sites in Greenland, as part of efforts to expand its strategic presence in the Arctic region, according to reports.
A senior US military official, Gregory Guillot, stated during a Senate hearing that Washington aims to extend its operational reach beyond the Pituffik Space Base in northern Greenland.
He explained that the discussions are taking place under the framework of a long-standing 1951 defense agreement between the two countries, describing it as highly beneficial for US military operations. He also noted that Danish and Greenlandic authorities have been cooperative, with previous US requests being accommodated so far.
The remarks suggest that tensions that have persisted over Greenland may be easing in certain areas, particularly in defense and security cooperation, as both sides appear to be working toward practical solutions.
Although specific sites were not identified during the hearing, analysts referenced in reports suggest that potential locations could include Narsarsuaq in the south, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, as well as areas near Pituffik. These locations are considered strategically valuable due to existing infrastructure such as airfields and ports developed during the Cold War era.
Lars Lokke Rasmussen has received mixed reactions for his handling of US interest in Greenland, particularly for channeling discussions into structured diplomatic groups rather than allowing tensions to escalate publicly.
A senior US military official, Gregory Guillot, stated during a Senate hearing that Washington aims to extend its operational reach beyond the Pituffik Space Base in northern Greenland.
He explained that the discussions are taking place under the framework of a long-standing 1951 defense agreement between the two countries, describing it as highly beneficial for US military operations. He also noted that Danish and Greenlandic authorities have been cooperative, with previous US requests being accommodated so far.
The remarks suggest that tensions that have persisted over Greenland may be easing in certain areas, particularly in defense and security cooperation, as both sides appear to be working toward practical solutions.
Although specific sites were not identified during the hearing, analysts referenced in reports suggest that potential locations could include Narsarsuaq in the south, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, as well as areas near Pituffik. These locations are considered strategically valuable due to existing infrastructure such as airfields and ports developed during the Cold War era.
Lars Lokke Rasmussen has received mixed reactions for his handling of US interest in Greenland, particularly for channeling discussions into structured diplomatic groups rather than allowing tensions to escalate publicly.
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