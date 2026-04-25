São Paulo Daily Brief For Saturday, April 25, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief For Saturday, April 25, 2026
Subtropical ridge holds Sat–Sun, Sunday peaks at 29°C for Paulista Aberta. A frontal system arrives Monday afternoon to break the streak - Copom Day 1 will be wet.02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Pinacoteca free Saturday - Tayou Nocaute, Macunaíma, Salgado -MASP open - Renoir + four Latin American shows (R$85) -Ciclofaixa de Lazer 7h–16h - Paulista, Faria Lima, Sumaré -Concert: The Lumineers at Suhai Music Hall - Automatic Tour -Concert: Péricles + Ferrugem at Espaço Unimed - pagode night -Tomorrow: Paulista Aberta + Feira da Liberdade - peak day
Pinacoteca at zero cost, MASP at full strength, Ciclofaixa on the streets, Lumineers at Suhai. The most loaded SP Saturday of the month at 28°C with minimal rain.03What to See & DoCULTURE PINACOTECA - LUZ Free Saturday across all three buildings
The Pinacoteca's weekly free-admission day delivers three exhibitions at zero cost. Pascale Marthine Tayou: Nocaute fills seven Pina Luz galleries - the Cameroonian artist's first institutional show in Brazil, a major curatorial moment by curator Ailton Krenak's collaborative team. Macunaíma é Duwid at Pina Estação reframes the Mário de Andrade canon through Indigenous Yanomami perspective. Cristina Salgado's A mãe contempla o mar occupies the Octógono. All three through August 2. Damián Ortega opens at Pina Contemporânea in May. Free Saturday · 10h–18h · Pina Luz: Praça da Luz 2 · Pina Estação: Largo Gen. Osório 66 · Metrô Luz (Lines 1-Blue / 4-Yellow).MASP - AV. PAULISTA Renoir + four Latin American shows
The MASP runs its full five-exhibition autumn programme. Renoir anchors the floor, paired with Santiago Yahuarcani - the Peruvian painter-shaman whose work was the sensation of the 2026 Venice Biennale - Sandra Gamarra Heshiki's réplica (~80 works), La Chola Poblete: Pop andino, and Claudia Alarcón & Silät: viver tecendo. Saturday is a paid day at R$85/R$42 meia. The next free window is Tuesday all day (10h–20h). Av. Paulista 1578 · Sat 10h–18h · Metrô Trianon-MASP (Line 2-Green).SUHAI MUSIC HALL - INTERLAGOS The Lumineers - Automatic World Tour
The Denver folk-rock band brings the Automatic tour to São Paulo for a single arena night, one day after the Vivo Rio set. Setlist anchored by the new Automatic LP plus Ho Hey, Ophelia, Stubborn Love, Cleopatra, and the deep cuts that have built the live following over fifteen years. Doors 19h, support 20h30, headline 21h30. Tickets from R$280 at Eventim - limited remaining for the upper bowl. Av. Engenheiro Heitor A. Eiras Garcia 14001, Vila Andrade · CPTM Pinheiros + app-car or direct app-car from Faria Lima.ESPAÇO UNIMED - BARRA FUNDA Péricles + Ferrugem - pagode double bill
The two pagode heavyweights share the Espaço Unimed stage for a full night of contemporary samba. Péricles delivers the Exaltasamba canon plus the Mensageiro do Samba solo material; Ferrugem brings Atrasadinha, Pirata e Tesouro, and the new EP. Doors 21h, show 23h. Tickets from R$180 at Eventim. Largo Coração de Jesus, Barra Funda · Metrô Marechal Deodoro (Line 3-Red), 8 min walk.04Getting AroundTRANSPORT METRÔ + CPTM - SATURDAY
All Metrô and CPTM lines on the standard Saturday schedule - first trains 4h40, last departures around midnight. No rodízio in effect on Saturdays - all plates circulate freely throughout the Centro Expandido. Lines 4-Yellow and 1-Blue serve the Pinacoteca/Luz axis; Line 2-Green serves the MASP at Trianon-MASP; Line 3-Red serves Espaço Unimed at Marechal Deodoro.
Suhai Music Hall (Vila Andrade): no direct rail option. Plan app-car from Faria Lima/Pinheiros, or CPTM Line 9-Esmeralda to Hebraica-Rebouças followed by 15-minute app-car. Pre-book the return - last CPTM trains depart around midnight, and Suhai's post-concert exit overwhelms surge pricing.CICLOFAIXA DE LAZER
The Sunday recreational cycling network activates today on most major arteries from 7h to 16h: Avenida Paulista, Faria Lima, Avenida Sumaré, Avenida Brasil, and the perimeter routes around Parque Ibirapuera. Bike rentals available at Bike Sampa stations along Paulista and at Praça da República. The Avenida Paulista closure is the headline route - six kilometers of car-free pavement linking Consolação to Brigadeiro.05Where to EatFOOD SATURDAY FEIJOADA
Saturday is feijoada day across São Paulo. Bolinha on Avenida Cidade Jardim runs the gold-standard institutional version - book or expect the queue from 12h. Consulado Mineiro at the Vila Madalena Mercadão delivers the lighter Minas variant from 12h. Mocotó in Vila Medeiros stays on the cabrito-and-feijão programme rather than the canonical bowl, but the trip is justified for the cachaça shelf alone. For a polished Jardins lunch: Tordesilhas on Alameda Tietê, the carioca-meets-paulista benchmark.PRE-CONCERT - INTERLAGOS
For Lumineers ticket holders, the venue area runs short on quality dining. Better plan: dinner in Itaim Bibi (Tatá Restaurante or Maní on Rua Joaquim Antunes) or in Pinheiros (D.O.M. or Maní's sister Manioca), then 25–35 minutes by app-car to Suhai. The Mercadão de Pinheiros runs Saturday hours with the celebrated salt-cod pastel and the Italian deli counters. For Espaço Unimed concertgoers: Pizzaria Bráz on Rua Sergipe in Higienópolis is 15 minutes' walk to the venue.06Practical InfoESSENTIALS WEEKEND HOURS
Bank branches closed for the weekend; Banco 24 Horas ATMs and Lotéricas remain available across SP for cash and basic bill payment. Pharmacies on weekend roster: Drogaria São Paulo and Drogasil units across Jardins, Pinheiros, Vila Madalena, Vila Mariana, and Itaim Bibi operating extended hours. The 24-hour Drogasil unit on Avenida Paulista (corner of Rua Augusta) carries continuous service through Sunday night.
Public services: federal and state offices closed; the Poupatempo network is closed Saturdays. Iguatemi São Paulo, JK Iguatemi, Shopping Cidade Jardim, and the Morumbi Shopping run extended Saturday hours (10h–22h). The B3 closed Friday and reopens Monday into the Copom week - see §09 for market context.07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE
Saturday markets: the Feira Benedito Calixto in Pinheiros runs 9h–19h with antiques, vintage records, and the legendary chorinho session that fills the centre square from 14h - the most curated Saturday market in SP. The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) at Rua da Cantareira in Centro opens 6h–18h with the canonical mortadela sandwich and the pastel de bacalhau, two minutes from the Pinacoteca route. The Feira de Antiguidades do MASP runs underneath the Lina Bo Bardi vão livre on Sundays - Saturday is the Pinheiros day.
Parque Ibirapuera runs full hours 5h–midnight. The Auditório Ibirapuera, the Pavilhão Japonês, and the OCA close Saturdays unless programmed; the open park, the bike loops, and the Monumento às Bandeiras viewpoints stay accessible. The MAC USP inside Ibirapuera holds O que temos em comum? open free 10h–19h.
For the international community, Saturday is the natural day for in-person community: the British & Commonwealth Society, the American Society of São Paulo, and the Anglo-French groups all run their April programmes. The St. Paul's School Saturday community sessions and the Graded School alumni events run their April calendar. The InterNations São Paulo monthly event typically falls on a Saturday - check the April listing for tonight's host venue.08Game DaySPORT BRASILEIRÃO ROUND 13 - TODAY São Paulo x Mirassol - 21h at the Morumbis
The Tricolor Paulista hosts Mirassol in the Morumbis for the Saturday-night card. São Paulo arrives in fifth on the table, looking to consolidate a Libertadores group-stage qualifying spot ahead of the Copa do Brasil run. Mirassol pushes for a top-half finish in its Série A consolidation year. SporTV and Premiere carry the broadcast. Stadium opens 19h. Avenida Giovanni Gronchi closures from 18h.PAULISTA AWAY GAMES - TOMORROW
The other Paulista clubs play Sunday: Corinthians hosts Vasco at Neo Química Arena 16h (Globo, except RS/PR/GO; and Premiere); Red Bull Bragantino x Palmeiras 18h30 at Cícero de Souza Marques (Premiere); Athletico-PR x Vitória 18h30 at Arena da Baixada (Premiere). Palmeiras leads the table on 29 points, six clear of Flamengo and Fluminense, and a road win in Bragança consolidates the title push.09Business & MarketsFINANCE
Friday close: Ibovespa fell 0.33% to 190,745 - the lowest close since April 7 - capping a brutal week down 2.55%. The index has lost ground in seven of the eight sessions since the all-time closing record of 198,649 on April 14. Volume R$24.9 billion. The dollar settled at R$5.0046, back above the R$5.00 mark for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Driver: the Strait of Hormuz blockade resumed after Iran-US talks stalled, pushing Brent above US$100 intraday before retreating on Pakistan-mediated weekend negotiations. Petrobras PN −1.28%. Banking sector under pressure: Bradesco PN −0.6%, Banco do Brasil ON −1.3%, Itaú PN +0.43% (the lone gain). Hapvida +5.94% led on a controller stake increase; Usiminas +5.55% on a 1Q profit beat (R$896M).
The Copom convenes Tuesday–Wednesday with Selic at 14.75%. Focus IPCA 2026 sits at 4.71% after six consecutive weekly upgrades. The most likely outcome: a unanimous hold with forward guidance softening as the ceasefire-extension framework filters through the oil outlook. Talks resume in Islamabad this weekend.10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK
Sun Apr 26: Paulista Aberta 9h–16h, Feira da Liberdade 9h–18h, MASP open. 29°C, 5% rain - peak day of the weekend.
Mon Apr 27: Copom Day 1. Rodízio plates 1/2 restricted 7h–10h and 17h–20h. Frontal system arrives 28°C with 55% rain.
Tue Apr 28: Copom Day 2 - Selic decision after market close. Bad Religion at Espaço Unimed. MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h.
Wed Apr 29: Copom statement reaction. Pinacoteca closed (weekly day off). Petrobras 1Q production report.COMING UP
Apr 30: The Weeknd at the Morumbi.
May: Damián Ortega opens at Pina Contemporânea.
May 23–24: Virada Cultural - 24-hour city-wide programming.
São Paulo Daily Brief - your São Paulo daily guide - Saturday, April 25, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MASP, Pinacoteca, CCSP, MAC USP, Itaú Cultural, Eventim. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.
Related: São Paulo Daily Brief for Friday, April 24, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Thursday, April 23, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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