Foreign Tourist Left 'Surprised' After Visiting Shillong, Says 'This Doesn't Feel Like India'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A foreign traveller's visit to Shillong - the capital of Meghalaya and a popular hill station - has drawn widespread attention online after he claimed that the northeastern city feels vastly different from the rest of the country. In a video posted on Instagram, Rory Porter, who has visited India several times, expressed surprise at the city, describing its atmosphere as unlike anything he had previously experienced.

'Feels like completely different country'

“I have just arrived in Shillong and this doesn't feel like India whatsoever,” said Porter, adding:“This is in Meghalaya and honestly, it feels like I have crossed into a completely different country.”

His remarks quickly gained traction, with viewers reacting to his observations about the region's distinctive character.

Cleanliness and civic pride stand out

Porter praised the cleanliness of the northeastern city, which he said contrasted sharply with his earlier travels across the country.

“This is what surprised me the most. I am sitting in this park here, and people are just cleaning, like proper civic pride. Everyone here is sweeping away. I actually gave it a go with the traditional dustpan and the basket. So I have done my part for the day,” he said.

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He also pointed to the state's unique Khasi culture and diverse food scene as key aspects that set it apart.

'One of the most unique places'

“So far, Meghalaya feels like one of the most unique places I have visited in India and we have only just begun,” Porter added, indicating that he had only just started exploring the region.

Here's how social media users reacted:

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions, crossing 375,000 views and attracting numerous comments from users online.

“Since you are in Meghalaya, come visit Asia's cleanest village,” one user wrote, while another said:“I saw you yesterday at Ward's Lake. Wanted to take a picture with you two. By the way, welcome to Meghalaya.”

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A third suggested:“Just go to Sohra about 1.5h from Shillong. Stay a few days, and then see what you want to do there. Tons of places. Local homestays know best. Loads of lovely waterfalls with natural pools, and mountain ranges to die for.”

Another user listed several attractions, including Sohra, Mawlyngbna, Mawphanlur, Markham, Phe Phe Falls, Nohkawang Falls, Umbyrlein Falls, Krem Dam Cave, Lymput Cave, Amtasam Falls, Moopun Falls, English Cemetery, Wah Rashi Falls, Pdem Falls, Nartiang Monoliths, Larnai Pottery, and Krem Puri Cave.