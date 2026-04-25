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Azerbaijani Government Donates Five Electric Buses To Ukraine's Irpin

Azerbaijani Government Donates Five Electric Buses To Ukraine's Irpin


2026-04-25 03:06:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During the working visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani government has donated five electric buses to the city of Irpin as humanitarian aid, AzerNEWS reports.

The Ukrainian side hailed this step as an embodiment of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

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AzerNews

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