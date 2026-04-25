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Video Highlighting Ukrainian President's Visit To Azerbaijan Shared On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
A video highlighting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Gabala, Azerbaijan, has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.
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