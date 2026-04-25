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Video Highlighting Ukrainian President's Visit To Azerbaijan Shared On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts

Video Highlighting Ukrainian President's Visit To Azerbaijan Shared On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts


2026-04-25 03:06:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A video highlighting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Gabala, Azerbaijan, has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

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AzerNews

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