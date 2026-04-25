Egypt Courts German Tour Operators With Strategic Push To Boost Inbound Tourism

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy held talks with Albin Loidl, President of the German Travel Association (DRV), alongside senior DRV official Volker Adams and a delegation of leading German tour operator executives, during a meeting at the Giza Pyramids.

The delegation included chief executives from prominent companies operating in the German market, such as Bentour Reisen, Sancarbarlaz Tours, Biblische Reisen, Ferien Touristik, Coral Travel, and DER Tour. The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Youssef, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, and Ashraf Mohieldin, Director General of Giza Antiquities.

The discussions took place as part of a familiarisation trip organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, in co-operation with the German Travel Association, running until 27 April. The visit aims to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders in one of Egypt's most important source markets.

Talks covered a range of issues of mutual interest, including regional developments and their implications for global tourism flows, as well as industry challenges such as rising aviation fuel costs. Participants also reviewed global tourism trends, with particular focus on inbound travel to Egypt, which continues to show positive performance indicators.







Fathy outlined the Ministry's tourism strategy, which centres on leveraging Egypt's diverse and globally unique tourism offerings. The approach focuses on expanding and enhancing tourism products and experiences, while opening new destinations to attract a broader range of international visitors.

He highlighted emerging opportunities in areas such as the North Coast, alongside established cultural and heritage attractions. The Minister also pointed to specialised tourism segments being actively promoted, including the Holy Family Trail, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, and other niche offerings.

In addition, Fathy noted ongoing preparations for the opening of the Aten Museum in Minya, a project expected to drive increased tourist flows to Upper Egypt.

For their part, Loidl and the accompanying delegation commended Egypt's significant infrastructure development in recent years, noting its positive impact on the overall tourism experience. They also praised the Grand Egyptian Museum as a major addition to Egypt's tourism portfolio, enhancing its global competitiveness.

The familiarisation programme includes visits to key tourist and archaeological sites across Cairo, Alexandria, and the North Coast, offering participants first-hand insight into the breadth of Egypt's tourism products.

The visit also aims to introduce less conventional destinations to the German market and encourage their inclusion in future tour programmes. Officials see this as a key step towards boosting inbound tourism from Germany, while showcasing recent developments across Egypt's tourism sector.