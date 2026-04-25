Jaaved Jaaferi Recalls Late Michael Jackson's Visit To India: My Wife Was 7 Months Pregnant...

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Jaaved Jaaferi recalled late legend Michael Jackson's visit to India back in 1996.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during the special screening of Michael Jackson's biopic "Michael" in Mumbai, he revealed that at the time, his wife was 7 months pregnant with his son Meezan Jaaferi, and they still went to see the show, just to get a glimpse of the legend.

When asked to share his experience, Jaaved told IANS, "My wife was 7 months pregnant. She really wanted to see the show, so I took her. She was expecting my son, Meezaan. I remember we were in the front row."

Javeed admitted that Michael Jackson was the greatest live performer the world has ever seen.

"There has been no performer like him. Till now, he is the greatest live performer in history. We are all his fans," he added.

Recently, the biopic on the life of the late 'King Of Pops' titled "Michael" reached the audience.

Made under the direction of Antoine Fuqua, the movie follows the life of the American singer from his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the 1980s Bad tour.

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson is playing him in the movie, which also stars Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo in key roles.

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher recalled meeting Michael Jackson during his visit to India in 1996. Kher admitted that as he shook hands with the late King of Pop, the fanboy in him took over completely.

Anupam wrote on Instagram,“Dearest Michael Jackson, This photograph is not just a memory... it is a feeling frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely.”

Calling the moment "surreal" and almost "unbelievable", Kher shared that it was“like touching a piece of magic. You were not just an artist. You were an experience.”

“A phenomenon that the world may never witness again", he added.