ICE Arrests Murderers, Sexual Predators, And Drug Traffickers During National Crime Victims Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) During National Crime Victims Week, DHS remembers the innocent American lives stolen at the hands of criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes including murder, sexual abuse, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted trafficking in methamphetamine.

“During National Crime Victims Week, DHS is continuing its work to fight for justice for victims of illegal alien crime by removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities before they can perpetrate more crimes and create more victims,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, sexual predators, violent assailants, and drug traffickers. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS will never stop fighting for justice for the innocent Americans whose lives were stolen by illegal aliens who should have never been in our country.”

Yesterday's arrests include:

Juan Reyes-Barragan, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder in Ventura, California.

Rocio Monterde-Santiago, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony attempted second-degree murder in Seward County, Kansas.

Gerardo Maldonado-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual abuse in New York, New York.

Mauricio Mendez-Zacarias, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Edgar Anaya-Velazquez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted trafficking in methamphetamine in Henderson County, North Carolina.

Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage href="" target="_blank" DH.

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