Report Highlights Sikh Harassment And Executions In Pakistan's Lyallpur During Partition

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad/New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The tragic events in Pakistan's Lyallpur during the Partition underscored the immense suffering and persecution endured by the Sikh community, with those scars still lingering as a reminder of the human cost of religious and political divisions.

Despite transforming barren land into flourishing communities in Lyallpur, the prosperous, disciplined Sikh population was forcibly uprooted and subjected to violence, a report in 'Khalsa Vox' mentioned.

“Lyallpur, a region that constituted the richest spot for Sikhs in Pakistan, became a heartbreaking scene of harassment and violence against Sikhs by the Muslim population in Pakistan, instigated by their leaders. Lyallpur stood as a testament to Sikh resilience and hard work. Through generations of toil, Sikhs had transformed a sandy wasteland into the granary of Punjab (Pakistan). The Sikhs of Lyallpur were not only economically prosperous but were also known for their discipline, love for independence, and highly developed social conscience," the report detailed.

“As Pakistan came into being, a determined policy to eject non-Muslims, especially Sikhs, led to immediate harassment and murder. Just days after the establishment of Pakistan, two non-Muslims were stabbed to death near the Clock Tower in Lyallpur, a central location where a crowded peace meeting was being addressed by the Deputy Commissioner. This incident and others like it signalled the ominous direction for Hindus and Sikhs," it mentioned.

According to the report, by the end of August 1947, violence, including killings and arson by Muslims, escalated in Lyallpur, forcing Hindus and Sikhs to take shelter in refugee camps like Khalsa College and the Arya School.

The subsequent evacuation process exposed the dire conditions faced by the non-Muslim communities in Pakistan.

“The manner in which the Pakistan administration functioned during these times further exacerbated the suffering. Instances of extreme violence, such as the cutting off of a Sikh's hand, went unpunished, with the victim facing arrest instead. During curfew hours, Muslims freely attacked Hindus and Sikhs, with the police failing to maintain order. Even during evacuations, Hindus and Sikhs faced repeated attacks, often resulting in loss of life and property," the report highlighted.

It noted that stories from villages across Pakistan revealed repeated attacks, killings, and lootings of Hindus and Sikhs during evacuations.

“The survivors sought refuge in places like Chak 272, only to face further attacks and extensive looting. Tragedy struck again near Salooni Jhal, where a large number of Hindus and Sikhs were killed, and their belongings were looted. Even at Balloki Head, the crossing point into India, survivors were robbed of their belongings," the report mentioned.