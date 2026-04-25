KL Rahul Smashes Record 152*, Rana Hits 91 As DC Post 264 Vs PBKS

Rahul, Rana Demolish Punjab Kings

Nitish Rana and KL Rahul added 220 runs for the second wicket as Delhi Capitals put an imposing 264/2 on the board against Punjab Kings in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The two players targeted every Punjab Kings bowler.

KL Rahul's Historic Innings

Rahul (152 not out off 67 balls) played gem of an innings and also hit the fastest century for DC in the IPL, reaching the milestone in just 47 balls. Rahul's 152 is the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL. He overtook Abhishek Sharma's 141, which he made last year against the Punjab Kings. Rahul also became the third batter to cross the 150-run mark in IPL after RCB's Chris Gayle (175 not out off 66 balls against Pune Warriors in 2013) and KKR's Brendon McCullum (158 not out off 73 balls against RCB in 2008).

Record Partnership Sets the Stage

However, Rana missed his well-deserved ton, which could have been his maiden IPL century. He made 91 runs, his highest score in the IPL. The partnership of 220 runs for the second wicket is the second-highest in the IPL. Another nine runs would have taken them to the highest partnership of IPL - a record which is under the name of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for RCB against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 edition. The third-highest partnership is of 215 runs is also in the name RCB's Kohli and de Villiers, which they made against the Mumbai Indians in 2015.

Match Context

Opting to bat first, DC started well but lost the wicket of opener Pathum Nissanka in the third over. Then Rana joined Rahul at the crease and added quick runs. DC have set huge 265-run target for Punjab Kings, who are unbeaten in this tournament so far.

DC are currently in sixth place in the points table with three wins in six matches, whereas PBKs are leading the table with five wins in six matches.

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