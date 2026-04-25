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Cflo Is A Net Zero Value Chain Partner Of The Global Cement & Concrete Association
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CFlo World Limited is a Net Zero Value Chain Partner (NZVCP) of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), working alongside leading cement and concrete producers to accelerate decarbonisation across the value chain. Our solutions enable circular use of materials, reduction in virgin resource dependency, and improved process efficiency.
The GCCA's Net Zero Value Chain Partnership brings together equipment suppliers, technology innovators, and solutions providers who are actively contributing to the cement and concrete industry's 2050 net zero roadmap. CFlo is part of the global system solving cement industry's biggest challenge: decarbonisation. The cohort includes globally recognised organisations such as ABB, Schneider Electric, Saint-Gobain, and Sinoma International.
Explore the GCCA Net Zero Value Chain Partners programme
The circular economy is not a future ambition for CFlo. It is what we do every single day. From transforming construction and demolition waste into engineered sand, to recovering critical minerals for EV batteries and solar panels, every machine we build conserves resources that would otherwise be lost. Enabling Net Zero in cement and construction is central to why CFlo exists. The cement and concrete industry is one of the largest consumers of sand and aggregates in the world, and our technologies are purpose-built to help this industry become more sustainable, more efficient, and more resilient. We are committed to contributing our technology, our knowledge, and our global experience alongside the GCCA and its members to help the industry achieve its net zero goals.
Manish Bhartia
Group Promoter & Managing Director, CFlo World Limited
About the GCCA and the Net Zero Value Chain Partnership
The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) represents the majority of the global cement industry volume outside of China, including some key Chinese manufacturers. Its 2050 Net Zero Roadmap sets out a comprehensive plan to fully decarbonise the cement and concrete industry, which remains one of the most carbon-intensive sectors in the global economy.
This GCCA initiative brings together value chain partners: equipment manufacturers, process innovators, and solutions providers who are actively working to deliver that net-zero future. Partners engage in collaborative working groups, key industry networking, and contribute to shaping the standards and roadmaps that will govern the sector for decades to come.
CFlo's Circular Economy Solutions
With nearly two decades of expertise and over 500 successful installations across 18 countries, CFlo World Limited is the leading innovator in modular wet processing technologies. Our patented, plug-and-play systems transform waste streams into engineered resources, closing the loop on materials that would otherwise be discarded.
Our four core solution areas directly support the cement and concrete industry's transition to a circular economy:
Waste Recycling (Reurban): Transforms construction and demolition waste, tunnelling spoil, excavation waste, and contaminated soil into high-quality engineered sand and sustainable building materials for use back in construction
Upcycling Mining Waste (Combo): Produces premium manufactured sand from mining overburden, crushed rock fines, and other industrial waste streams, delivering a direct and sustainable alternative to river sand
Ore Beneficiation (Oremax): Improves the quality and economic value of mined ores, including limestone used in cement production, through efficient wet processing, separation, and refinement
Critical Mineral Recovery (Micrograder): Recovers essential minerals for high-tech industries, including EV batteries, solar energy, and advanced manufacturing, ensuring that valuable resources are fully recovered
Each system is modular, factory-assembled, and shipped worldwide in containers. Deployment is fast, efficient, and globally accessible, from a quarry in the Middle East to a metro-rail project in South Asia to a waste recycling project in Canada.
Why This Matters
Natural sand is the world's most consumed raw material after water. Its unsustainable extraction is driving ecological destruction across rivers, coastlines, and deltas on every continent. At the same time, the construction industry generates billions of tonnes of waste annually. With the right technology, that waste can become the very resource the industry urgently needs.
CFlo exists at precisely this intersection. Our mission to sustainably replace natural sand in 100 countries is not just an environmental ambition. It is an economic and industrial imperative.
CFlo is a Net Zero Value Chain Partner of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), participating in a collaborative platform that brings together value‐chain organisations supporting the industry's transition to net zero. Through the NZVCP programme, CFlo contributes technical insights and practical experience aligned with GCCA's 2050 Net Zero Roadmap, particularly in areas related to circularity, resource efficiency, and innovation across the cement and concrete value chain.
The GCCA's Net Zero Value Chain Partnership brings together equipment suppliers, technology innovators, and solutions providers who are actively contributing to the cement and concrete industry's 2050 net zero roadmap. CFlo is part of the global system solving cement industry's biggest challenge: decarbonisation. The cohort includes globally recognised organisations such as ABB, Schneider Electric, Saint-Gobain, and Sinoma International.
Explore the GCCA Net Zero Value Chain Partners programme
The circular economy is not a future ambition for CFlo. It is what we do every single day. From transforming construction and demolition waste into engineered sand, to recovering critical minerals for EV batteries and solar panels, every machine we build conserves resources that would otherwise be lost. Enabling Net Zero in cement and construction is central to why CFlo exists. The cement and concrete industry is one of the largest consumers of sand and aggregates in the world, and our technologies are purpose-built to help this industry become more sustainable, more efficient, and more resilient. We are committed to contributing our technology, our knowledge, and our global experience alongside the GCCA and its members to help the industry achieve its net zero goals.
Manish Bhartia
Group Promoter & Managing Director, CFlo World Limited
About the GCCA and the Net Zero Value Chain Partnership
The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) represents the majority of the global cement industry volume outside of China, including some key Chinese manufacturers. Its 2050 Net Zero Roadmap sets out a comprehensive plan to fully decarbonise the cement and concrete industry, which remains one of the most carbon-intensive sectors in the global economy.
This GCCA initiative brings together value chain partners: equipment manufacturers, process innovators, and solutions providers who are actively working to deliver that net-zero future. Partners engage in collaborative working groups, key industry networking, and contribute to shaping the standards and roadmaps that will govern the sector for decades to come.
CFlo's Circular Economy Solutions
With nearly two decades of expertise and over 500 successful installations across 18 countries, CFlo World Limited is the leading innovator in modular wet processing technologies. Our patented, plug-and-play systems transform waste streams into engineered resources, closing the loop on materials that would otherwise be discarded.
Our four core solution areas directly support the cement and concrete industry's transition to a circular economy:
Waste Recycling (Reurban): Transforms construction and demolition waste, tunnelling spoil, excavation waste, and contaminated soil into high-quality engineered sand and sustainable building materials for use back in construction
Upcycling Mining Waste (Combo): Produces premium manufactured sand from mining overburden, crushed rock fines, and other industrial waste streams, delivering a direct and sustainable alternative to river sand
Ore Beneficiation (Oremax): Improves the quality and economic value of mined ores, including limestone used in cement production, through efficient wet processing, separation, and refinement
Critical Mineral Recovery (Micrograder): Recovers essential minerals for high-tech industries, including EV batteries, solar energy, and advanced manufacturing, ensuring that valuable resources are fully recovered
Each system is modular, factory-assembled, and shipped worldwide in containers. Deployment is fast, efficient, and globally accessible, from a quarry in the Middle East to a metro-rail project in South Asia to a waste recycling project in Canada.
Why This Matters
Natural sand is the world's most consumed raw material after water. Its unsustainable extraction is driving ecological destruction across rivers, coastlines, and deltas on every continent. At the same time, the construction industry generates billions of tonnes of waste annually. With the right technology, that waste can become the very resource the industry urgently needs.
CFlo exists at precisely this intersection. Our mission to sustainably replace natural sand in 100 countries is not just an environmental ambition. It is an economic and industrial imperative.
CFlo is a Net Zero Value Chain Partner of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), participating in a collaborative platform that brings together value‐chain organisations supporting the industry's transition to net zero. Through the NZVCP programme, CFlo contributes technical insights and practical experience aligned with GCCA's 2050 Net Zero Roadmap, particularly in areas related to circularity, resource efficiency, and innovation across the cement and concrete value chain.
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