BJP's Rajnath Singh Vows To Put Goons In Jail Or Send Them 'Upar'

'Goons Will Be in Jail or Upar Honge': Rajnath Singh

Ramping up the political temperature ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reinforced his party's commitment to removing "goons" from the state once the BJP-led NDA comes to power, stating they would either be behind bars or "upar honge".

Speaking while doing a roadshow in Hooghly, Singh outlined NDA's promises for the people of West Bengal, focusing on welfare for farmers, youth and better infrastructure. "I had already said that goons will no longer remain in Bengal. If they do, they will be in Bengal's jails ya 'upar honge'... We will strengthen law and order. We will give fair prices to farmers, provide employment to youth and also, we will build good roads. All infrastructure will be developed," he said.

BJP's Aggressive Campaign Against 'TMC Goons'

This statement aligns with the BJP top brass' aggressive campaign against those they call "TMC goons" in West Bengal.

Earlier on April 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued what he termed a "last chance" to "goons and syndicates" and asked them to surrender ahead of the 2026 West Bengal elections. Addressing an election rally for the BJP in Bishnupur, PM Modi said, "I am giving one last chance to all TMC goons, syndicates, and corrupt elements. Surrender at your nearest police station before April 29. No one will be spared after May 4. The mafia of Bishnupur and TMC's syndicate, listen carefully, this will no longer be tolerated."

On April 14, Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress government over infiltration and said a BJP government in West Bengal will hand over the required land to complete fencing with Bangladesh. Addressing rallies in the poll-bound state, he also warned "goons of TMC not to step out of their homes" during voting. "I am warning all the goons of TMC not to step out of their homes, otherwise, after 5 May, you're done for," he said.

High Voter Turnout Marks Phase I

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record-high turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)