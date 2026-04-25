President Barrow Receives United States (U.S.) Embassy Chargé D'affaires And African Union (AU) Sahel Delegation, Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, And Regional Dialogue

In a closed-door meeting, President Adama Barrow received the United States (US) Embassy Charge d'Affaires, Eugene Young, in Banjul.

Their discussion centred on the friendship and partnership between the US and The Gambia in various areas of development, including migration, business opportunities, transitional justice, and support through multilateral organisations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB). They also discussed the conflict in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world.

President Barrow emphasised that dialogue is the best approach to address the ongoing conflicts.“I believe that every problem has a solution, and through dialogue we can end the wars and conflicts, and promote peace and stability at the same time.” He cited the hardship and challenges the Middle East conflict and the situation in Iran are inflicting on vulnerable countries, causing a rise in prices of fuel and basic commodities as well as higher costs to businesses. He shared that, as Chairman of the OIC, he is engaged in steady diplomacy with leaders in the region to find solutions for lasting peace.

Further on the US-Gambia relations, the U.S. Peace Corps has been active in The Gambia for decades, with volunteers working alongside Gambian communities in various sectors. The President acknowledged the support the United States provides in the areas of health, education, business opportunities, transitional justice, and through multilateral organisations such as the IMF and the World Bank. He expressed the political will to partner with the US to address irregular migration and urged Washington to expedite its support for the The Gambia's Transitional Justice programme.

On the economy, President Barrow recognised American businesses in The Gambia as his government encourages due processes and procedures to safeguard the country's interests.

On the critical issue of migration, President Barrow stressed that despite the limited resources, there is expressed political will to create opportunities for the youth as they are pillars of development. He emphasised that with democracy, Gambians are encouraged to stay and contribute to the country's development. He observed a reversal in the trend of Gambians in the Diaspora wanting to return and contribute to nation-building.

On the upcoming Presidential elections, President Barrow stressed that Gambians will decide from a pool of candidates who will sell their programmes to them. He assured the public that there will be peaceful and transparent elections and urged all to work together with seriousness, commitment and honesty.

In a separate engagement at the State House with the African Union (AU) Sahel delegation led by Dr. Mamadou Tangara, President Barrow welcomed them and stated that choosing The Gambia to host their meeting was a show of confidence.

He congratulated them for having all the stakeholders from Africa and Europe to dialogue on the common challenges confronting them. He assured them of a strong political will to have peace in Africa and advised them to work together as the conflicts and wars are affecting Africa, as well.

The meeting discussed other pertinent regional issues and explored a new framework of operations within the Sahel to enhance coordination and peace efforts. As a custodian of peace, President Barrow expressed delight at the prominent roles played by Gambians in international institutions contributing meaningfully on the global stage.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, H.E. Dr. Mamadou Tangara, AU Special Representative for Mali and the Sahel, highlighted the significance of the visit. He noted that The Gambia, under the leadership of President Barrow, had recently hosted a high-level workshop which, for the first time, brought together member states of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), ECOWAS, and international partners in Banjul to address challenges facing the region..

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of The President- Republic of the Gambia.