Expeditious Dispute Resolution Possible Through Mediation, Says CJI Surya Kant

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) Emphasising the growing importance of alternative dispute resolution, CJI Justice Surya Kant on Saturday said mediation offers an effective and expeditious pathway for resolving disputes, and urged citizens to explore mediation centres and Lok Adalats before initiating formal litigation.

Addressing a conference at the Constitution Club, Justice Surya Kant likened elderly members of society to a“stepwell” (baoli) -- a deep reservoir of wisdom capable of offering solutions drawn from experience. Extending the analogy, he described retired judges as“living libraries” whose knowledge continues to guide society.

“A judge remains a judge forever,” he remarked, highlighting their ongoing contribution through mediation and legal awareness initiatives.

The conference, organised jointly by the Association of Retired Judges and the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority, focused on the theme:“The Bench Beyond Retirement: Role of Retired Judges in Promoting ADR and Legal Awareness.”

Justice Surya Kant also appreciated Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's call for prioritising Lok Adalats as a first step in dispute resolution.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, in his address, underscored the judiciary's transformative role in society.

“People look up to judges, and their words often lay the foundation for positive social change,” he said.

Citing landmark judgments by the Supreme Court and High Courts, he noted their profound impact on millions of lives. Encouraging citizens to adopt amicable dispute resolution mechanisms, the Chief Minister appealed to the public to visit a mediation centre or Lok Adalat at least once before approaching courts. He also urged youth to draw from the wisdom and experience of elders for nation-building.

The Chief Minister described the judiciary as a cornerstone of democracy and the guardian of the Constitution, ensuring equal rights for all.

From protecting fundamental rights and the environment to advancing women's rights and combating corruption, the judiciary has consistently played a leading role.

He stressed that experienced judges remain an invaluable national resource. Their expertise strengthens legal awareness and helps reduce litigation through mechanisms such as mediation, conciliation, and Lok Adalats.

Disputes resolved amicably not only save time but also promote social harmony while easing the burden on courts.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of accessible and transparent justice, Sharma highlighted ongoing reforms under Digital India and e-Governance to modernise the justice delivery system.

He noted the shift from a punitive approach to a justice-oriented framework with the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing the Indian Penal Code.

The state government, he said, is ensuring effective implementation of the new laws through training for police and prosecution, expansion of courts, and modernisation of judicial infrastructure.

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, highlighted the role of the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority in promoting legal awareness and facilitating dispute resolution through Lok Adalats.

On the occasion, the Rajasthan High Court launched its 'Uniform Registration Number System', released a compilation of articles by former judges, and flagged off multi-utility vehicles aimed at improving access to legal services.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, members of the Association of Retired Judges, High Court judges, judicial officers, and law students were also present.