Prof Gobardhan Das, Son Of A Farmer, Thanks PM Modi For NITI Aayog Post

'Glimpse of Dreams and Hopes'

Prof Gobardhan Das, who has been appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog, on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity, emphasising the impact of the position for those with humble roots. In an X post, Das recalled his beginnings from West Bengal, along with his experience as an individual from a marginalised community. "Today is a very important day in my life. I sincerely thank the dynamic Prime Minister, the honorable Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for giving me the opportunity to serve as a member of @NITIAayog. I am the son of an ordinary farmer family from the Dalit class in a remote village of West Bengal. Since childhood, the fragrance of the soil, the value of hard work, and the truth of struggle have been an integral part of my life. Today's responsibility is not just a position for me; it is a glimpse of the dreams, hopes, and beliefs of countless ordinary people like me," he said. आज मेरे जीवन का बहुत अहम दिन है। मैं यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री माननीय श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का दिल से धन्यवाद करता हूँ कि उन्होंने मुझे @NITIAayog का सदस्य के रूप में सेवा करने का अवसर प्रदान किया है । मैं एक पश्चिम बंगाल के सुदूर गाँव के दलित वर्ग के एक आम किसान परिवार का बेटा हूँ।... - Gobardhan Das, Immunologist (@dasgobardhan) April 25, 2026

Das, who is currently the Director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, reaffirmed his dedication to improving the standard of living for remote areas, the farmer community, and ordinary people, describing it as a way for "complete development" of the nation. "For this purpose, I promise to work with honesty, dedication, and full responsibility under the guidance of the honorable Prime Minister Ji," Das said in the post. "Being able to contribute even a little to the country's progress on this journey under the visionary leadership of the honorable Prime Minister Ji is a matter of pride for me. I seek everyone's blessings and cooperation," he added.

Who is Dr Gobardhan Das?

Dr Gobardhan Das is a celebrated Molecular Science Professor, specialising in Immunology, Infectious Diseases and Cell Biology over a scientific career of nearly three decades. He is internationally recognised for his research on the pathogenesis of tuberculosis. Having led cutting-edge research across the world, including at Yale University and Houston Methodist Hospital in the USA, and KwaZulu-Natal University and National Research Foundation in South Africa, he chose to return home to serve in his motherland.

An alumnus of Viswa-Bharati University, Dr Das went on to become a Professor in JNU.

New NITI Aayog Team

The new Niti Aayog team includes two eminent experts hailing from West Bengal - senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri as Vice Chairperson and Scientist Dr Gobardhan Das as a member. Along with them, PM Modi also congratulated Dr Rajiv Gauba, Prof K V Raju, Prof Abhay Karandikar and Dr M Srinivas on becoming Full Time Members of NITI Aayog.

Lahiri held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, signalling the beginning of his tenure at a time when India is navigating a complex global economic environment.

About NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog serves as the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, and the nodal agency tasked with catalysing economic development and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of State Governments in the economic policymaking process using a bottom-up approach. (ANI)

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