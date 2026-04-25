29-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Gurugram, Police Suspect 'Sex-Enhancing Drug' Overdose

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 29-year-old man in Gurugram reportedly died due to an overdose of a sex-enhancing drug, with police recovering wrappers of some medicines and health supplements from the room, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Rohit Lal, was living in a rented PG flat in Sector 53 area of Gurugram, Haryana. Police said he was a native of Nagpur and worked at the Quality Council of India in New Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, the incident came to light on Thursday morning when Lal's co-worker informed the police.

The co-worker said he and Rahul often went to the office together, but that day Lal was neither answering his phone nor opening his room door, police said.

After receiving information, police arrived at the scene and broke down the door, where they found the young man lying dead on the bed.

Wrappers of some medicines and health supplements were also recovered from the room, police were quoted by PTI as saying.

'Sex-enhancing drug'

An investigating officer told PTI that the preliminary investigations revealed that Rahul had invited his fiancée to meet him, but he died before she could arrive.

Police suspect that he had taken a sex-enhancing drug, a possible overdose of which may have led to the heart attack.

"We sent viscera and the recovered medicines to FSL for testing. The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the viscera report is received. We are investigating all aspects," Sector 53 SHO Satender Rawal said.

Police were quoted as saying that Rohit Lal's body was handed over to his family after a postmortem.

(With inputs from PTI)