GCC Backs Efforts To Safeguard Hormuz Shipping

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nicosia: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi reaffirmed support for international initiatives to ensure the free and secure flow of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing its critical role in global trade.

Speaking at an informal EU-regional leaders' meeting in Cyprus, he highlighted the need to deepen GCC-EU strategic ties and enhance coordination to support regional and global stability.

Albudaiwi underscored the importance of dialogue to de-escalate tensions, noting that any comprehensive agreement with Iran should address its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as regional activities.

He warned that any disruption to the Strait would directly impact European energy security and vital sectors, including aviation, calling for stronger cooperation on energy supply security and the development of alternative transport routes via pipelines and multimodal links.

He also reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause, calling for an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Lebanon, he welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative for an international conference to support southern Lebanon and reconstruction efforts.

Albudaiwi expressed hope for the second GCC-EU summit this year to advance cooperation on trade, visa facilitation, digital transformation, logistics connectivity, clean energy, and investment.