Bomb Disposal Experts In Dnipro Recover Russian Drone Warhead From Apartment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram.

“Last night, Russia launched yet another horrific attack on civilians. Unfortunately, we already know of five people killed in the attack. More than 30 people were injured,” Klymenko said.

According to him, the Russians attacked eight regions of Ukraine. Dnipro was at the epicenter of the strikes.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged. More than 20 people were injured, including a 9-year-old child. Two police officers were also wounded.

At one of the locations, the enemy strike effectively destroyed an entire apartment building, Klymenko reported. Three people were killed. More than 30 residents were rescued. Rescue workers continue to clear the rubble.

As Klymenko noted, there may be more victims, as there is information about several people who have not been in contact.

In addition to the State Emergency Service, units of the National Police are also involved in the cleanup efforts.

Klymenko also reported on a Russian drone that struck one of the buildings but did not detonate. According to him, police evacuated about 100 residents of this high-rise building. Police bomb disposal experts removed the warhead, which was in an apartment on the third floor, neutralizing the threat to people.

In addition, civilian infrastructure was damaged last night, including residential buildings in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions. Two people were killed in Nizhyn. In the Kharkiv region, one of the four injured is a child-a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

Klymenko thanked all the rescuers and police officers who have been with the people since the very first moments of the Russian attack.

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As the minister reported, mobile service centers are also operating on the ground so that victims can quickly restore lost documents and receive necessary assistance.

Work to address the aftermath continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of April 25, the Russians launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine.

Since the evening of April 24, air defense forces have intercepted 30 Russian missiles and 580 drones.

Photo: Klymenko, Telegram