Manipal Hospitals Hosts Orthopedic, Robotic Surgery Awareness Program In Dhaka

Dhaka: Indian hospital network Manipal Hospitals, in collaboration with its partner in Bangladesh, Rhythm Group, hosted a health awareness program titled "Recent Advances in Orthopedics and Robotic Surgery" on the evening of April 23 at the latter's corporate office in the capital.

The event brought together leading medical professionals, orthopedic specialists, and healthcare stakeholders of the country to exchange knowledge on cutting-edge surgical technologies and their accessibility for Bangladeshi patients.

Dr. Samarth Arya, a globally renowned orthopedic surgeon specializing in robotic joint replacement and complex hip and knee surgeries, delivered the keynote presentation. He discussed how robotic-assisted surgery is transforming orthopedic outcomes through greater precision, faster recovery, and reduced hospital stays.

"Robotic surgery is the future of orthopedics. It offers unmatched precision and faster recovery. I am delighted to share this knowledge in Dhaka, and I look forward to treating Bangladeshi patients at Manipal Hospitals with the support of Rhythm Group," Dr. Arya said.

Shohag Hossain, Managing Director; Abhir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of Rhythm Group; Jithu Jose, Group Consultant; and Sumeena George, Associate Consultant for International Healthcare Services at Manipal Hospitals, were present alongside other senior officials during the event.

In his remarks, Deputy Managing Director Hossain said, "Awareness is the first step toward better healthcare. Rhythm Group, with Manipal Hospitals, is committed to making advanced treatment accessible, transparent, and hassle-free."

Group Consultant Jose added that Manipal Hospitals is prepared to assist Bangladeshi patients with everything from video consultations to post-surgery rehabilitation.

The event was held alongside a formal partnership signing between Rhythm Group and Manipal Hospitals earlier that day, through which the Indian hospital chain reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Bangladeshi patients seeking advanced treatment in India.

Rhythm Group described the health awareness program aimed to facilitate knowledge exchange between Indian and Bangladeshi medical professionals and explore how robotic orthopedic technologies can benefit Bangladeshi patients.

The session marks the first in a planned series of medical knowledge-sharing initiatives. Rhythm Group and Manipal Hospitals intend to organize similar programs covering cardiology, oncology, neurology, and organ transplants in the coming months.

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