Alan Cumming To Return As Nightcrawler In 'Avengers' After 20 Years

Actor Alan Cumming has expressed excitement about reprising his role as Nightcrawler in the upcoming film 'Avengers: Doomsday', marking his return to the character more than 20 years after 'X2: X-Men United', according to People.

'Superhero Soup' Experience

Speaking at the TIME100 Gala in New York City, Cumming described the experience of returning to the superhero universe as being part of a "superhero soup," noting that the large ensemble cast meant he filmed many of his scenes independently. "There are thousands of them. I didn't work with that... we all did it sort of, well, I did my bits quite a lot on my own. There were a few I worked with, but it was really lovely to go back to something all those years later that I never thought I was going to go back to and I actually think, 'Oh, I really enjoyed playing this character,' " he explained, according to People.

Praise for Filmmakers and Supportive Set

Cumming, who previously played the teleporting mutant in 'X2: X-Men United', said, "It was really nice. And the people who made it, the brothers, are really lovely and very conscious of making sure everyone on set feels valued and what more could you ask for," as per the outlet.

The actor shared that revisiting the role was both surprising and fulfilling. "It was really lovely to go back to something all those years later that I never thought I was going to go back to," he said, adding that he realized how much he enjoyed playing the character. Cumming also praised the filmmakers for fostering a supportive environment on set, saying they ensured everyone felt valued during production.

A 'Healing' Return and Stunts at 60

Reflecting on his earlier experience while filming 'X2', the actor admitted it had been challenging at the time. However, returning to the role proved to be a positive and "healing" experience. Now 60, Cumming said he did not expect to perform stunts as a superhero at this stage in his life, calling the opportunity "great" and noting that filming was completed quickly due to his schedule commitments.

Cumming explained at the time that he is glad to be able to reprise the role so many years later, both physically and mentally. "It was actually really great to go back. And especially, I'm 60 years old. I did not think I would be doing stunts, playing a superhero in my 60s. So that was great," Cumming noted. "And everyone was really nice. And I got it done really quickly because I couldn't go, because of The Traitors, when most of my scenes were being shot," according to People.

'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast and Release

'Avengers: Doomsday' features an ensemble cast including Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston and Simu Liu. The film is slated for release in theatres on December 18. (ANI)

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