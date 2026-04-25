Young Traffic Constable Found Dead In Indore Police Quarters Probe Launched

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, April 25 (IANS) A young traffic police constable was found dead at his residence in Indore on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the department and the local police colony.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the Chauthi Paltan police quarters under the Malharganj Police Station limits in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Tomar, who was posted in the Indore city traffic wing.

Tomar was allegedly found hanging inside his flat after he failed to respond to repeated phone calls from colleagues and acquaintances.

Concerned over his sudden unresponsiveness, fellow personnel alerted senior officers, who rushed to the spot and found him unresponsive.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sumit Kerketta said Tomar had returned to his quarters around 10 p.m. on Friday after completing his duty.

When Tomar did not report for work on Saturday and remained unreachable, suspicion was raised, leading to the discovery.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was called to examine the site.

The premises were thoroughly inspected and evidence was collected.

"However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, making it difficult for investigators to ascertain the immediate cause behind the incident," the police said.

Tomar was unmarried and posted at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), where he handled clerical responsibilities.

Colleagues described him as disciplined and soft-spoken, adding that his sudden death has left many in disbelief.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities are awaiting the arrival of Tomar's family members, after which further legal formalities will be completed and detailed statements recorded.

Officials added that all possible angles, including personal and professional reasons, are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

In February this year, a Head Constable in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district had died by suicide, leaving behind a detailed note alleging corruption and mental harassment within the police force in the state.

IANS

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