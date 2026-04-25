Direct Flights, FTA To Boost 'Strongest Ever' India-NZ Relations

Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Investment of New Zealand on Saturday said that the bilateral relationship with India is the strongest one he has ever known. McClay, while speaking to ANI, said that both countries might see direct flights, being a catalyst to tourism boom. "It's very strong. In fact, it's probably the strongest relationship that I have ever known. We, as a government of New Zealand, have said that we want to make our relationship with India and its government a strategic priority... We have a shared history, and we also know that we need to keep working on that. I'm excited for the next few years. I think we will see direct flights between India and New Zealand. Many more people can come and visit for tourism... we're about to sign a free trade agreement," he said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had announced that both nations will sign a Free Trade Agreement on Monday. We'll sign our Free Trade Agreement with India on Monday. twitter/PSB5YkwRon - Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) April 24, 2026

India, New Zealand To Sign Free Trade Agreement

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India and New Zealand are set to begin a "new chapter" in their economic relations with the upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signing, calling it a key milestone in strengthening bilateral ties. Goyal welcomed New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, to India, saying the visit marks a "defining moment" in the partnership between the two countries.

Delighted to welcome Mr. Todd McClay, Minister for Trade & Investment, New Zealand, to India, as we begin a new chapter in India-New Zealand economic ties. As we approach the #IndiaNZFTA signing on 27th April 2026, his visit marks a defining moment in our bilateral... twitter/vIngrbuUuk - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 24, 2026

New Zealand's Stance on West Asia Conflict

As the Middle East continues to boil, all countries are scrambling to expand ties with each other. When asked about the West Asia conflict, he told ANI, "We don't support the war in Iran. We think that there should be discussions and negotiations. We're very pleased with the negotiation. But we're very concerned that Iran is looking to develop the ability to produce nuclear weapons. We support actions to stop that."

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)