Farzi 2 To Panchayat 5: Top 5 Upcoming Indian Web Series Sequels Set To Release Soon

OTT platforms are about to explode with new content in the coming days like Farzi 2 to Panchayat 5. Get ready for sequels to some of your favourite web series! From crime thrillers to horror-comedies, romantic dramas, there's something for everyone

According to reports, around 25 web series sequels will soon stream on Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV, JioHotstar, and MX Player. For some shows, it's the fifth season, while for others, it's the second or third. Let's check out the full list...

Farzi is a black comedy crime thriller created, written, and directed by the duo Raj & DK. The show starred Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, KK Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora. Now, its second season is coming, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it.

The Viral Fever created the comedy-drama web series, Panchayat. The cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvika, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar. The show is now returning for its fifth season.

Dahaad is a crime-thriller web series where Sonakshi Sinha played the role of Sub-inspector Anjali Bhati. The cast also included Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, and Sohum Shah. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar produced the series, which is now coming back for a second season.

The web series Gullak revolves around the Mishra family, which includes Santosh and Shanti Mishra and their sons, Anand and Aman Mishra. Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar play the lead roles. The series was a huge hit, and reports say its fifth season is now on its way.

Mismatched is a romantic drama web series starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, and Vidya Malvade in lead roles. Fans loved all three seasons of the show. Now, its fourth season is all set to release.

But wait, there's more! Sequels for Vadhandhi 2, Inspector Rishi 2, Dhindora 2, Undekhi 4, Scam 2010, Call Me Bae 2, Sandeep Bhaiya 2, Sapne vs Everyone 2, and Dupahiya 2 are also in the pipeline. The list also includes The Royals 2, Single Papa 2, Black Warrant 2, Heartbeat 3, Kerala Crime Files 3, Save The Tigers 3, Goodwife 2, Raktanchal 3, Who's Your Gynac 2, Campus Diaries 2, and Campus Beats 6.