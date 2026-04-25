'Don't Want To Marry Any Politician...', Parineeti Chopra's Old Video Resurfaces Amid Raghav Chadha's Political Shift

Parineeti Chopra's old remark about never marrying a politician resurfaces just as Raghav Chadha's political switch grabs headlines, sparking fresh curiosity about their love story and evolving journey

An old video of Parineeti Chopra has gone viral where she candidly said she would never marry a politician. The clip has resurfaced at a time when her husband, Raghav Chadha, is making headlines for his recent political shift.

The contrast between her past statement and present reality has caught the internet's attention, with fans reacting to the irony and evolution of her personal choices.

Raghav Chadha's reported exit from Aam Aadmi Party and entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party has sparked widespread debate.

The move, alongside several prominent names, has intensified public and media interest. Naturally, this political development has also brought renewed focus on his relationship with Parineeti and their journey together.

Despite her earlier views, Parineeti found her partner in Raghav, whom she had known since their time at the London School of Economics. Their relationship blossomed quietly before culminating in a dreamy wedding in Udaipur in 2023.

From a personalized wedding song to thoughtful details in her bridal attire, the actress made the occasion deeply personal. The couple later embraced parenthood with the arrival of their son, Neer, adding a new chapter to their story-one that reflects growth, change, and real-life unpredictability.