'Our Staff Wears Diamond Watches, I Don't': When Yusuff Ali's Heartwarming Remark Won Hearts (WATCH)

A warm and cheerful video involving billionaire businessman MA Yusuff Ali has resurfaced, winning hearts online again. The Dubai-based Indian businessman was seen joking with one of his employees in a video shared on Instagram. The clip has quickly gone viral, with many praising his humble nature.

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A light-hearted moment

In the video, Yusuff Ali can be heard saying in Hindi, "Hum zindagi mein diamond watch nahi pehente. Humara staff pehenta hai."

In English, this means, "I do not wear a diamond watch in my life. My staff does."

He then called over an employee to show the expensive watch the man was wearing.

The moment made people smile instantly.

A special Kerala connection

Yusuff Ali then spoke briefly with the employee and discovered that he was also from Kerala. That made the moment even more special.

"I am very happy he is from my state, Kerala, wearing a diamond," he said warmly. He then patted the employee on the shoulder and gave him a hug.

The video was reshared on a fan account on instagram with the simple caption: "Diamond watch." The video was earlier shared in October 2023:

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Social media loved it

The clip quickly attracted thousands of reactions. Many users praised Yusuff Ali for his kindness and simplicity.

One person wrote, "He is a gem of a person."

Another commented, "I want to be like him."

Many others posted heart and clapping emojis.

The video once again showed why he is admired by so many people.

Who is Yusuff Ali?

Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International. He was born in Kerala in 1955 and completed his schooling at St. Xavier's High School.

In 1973, he moved to Abu Dhabi to join his uncle's business. Years later, he opened the first LuLu Hypermarket in Dubai in 2000.

Today, LuLu has grown into one of the biggest retail chains in the Middle East and beyond.

The company operates around 240 hypermarkets and shopping malls across several countries.

A business giant

Often called the "Middle East retail king", Yusuff Ali oversees a business empire with billions in revenue. According to Forbes, his estimated net worth is around $5.5 billion.

In 2024, LuLu Retail raised $1.7 billion after listing on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange.

His investments also include a stake in Cochin International Airport.

He also owns luxury properties such as the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian and the Great Scotland Yard Hotel.

Known for kindness

Yusuff Ali is respected not just for his business success, but also for his generosity. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he donated millions of dollars and helped build a large treatment centre in Kerala.

He is also known for his close relationship with employees. In 2025, many people were moved when a video showed him helping carry the coffin of an employee who had died.

The diamond watch moment is another reminder of why people admire him so deeply.