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U.S. Stocks Close Friday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) U.S. equities closed on a mixed note Friday, with two of Wall Street's three major indexes notching fresh all-time highs as optimism over a potential revival of U.S.-Iran peace negotiations lifted investor sentiment.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent to a record closing high of 7,165.08, while the Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.63 percent to 24,836.6 — also a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend, slipping 0.16 percent to 49,230.71.
Sector performance was uneven, with six of the S&P 500's 11 primary sectors finishing in the red. Health care and industrials were the session's worst performers, shedding 1.37 percent and 0.89 percent, respectively. Technology and consumer discretionary led all gainers, surging 2.46 percent and 1.36 percent.
Intel was the session's standout mover, rocketing 23.6 percent after the chipmaker posted first-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations and issued a stronger-than-anticipated outlook for the current quarter. Nvidia, meanwhile, crossed the 5 trillion dollar market capitalization threshold once again Friday — nearly six months after first reaching that historic milestone.
Oil markets diverged. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery dropped 1.45 U.S. dollars, or 1.51 percent, settling at 94.4 dollars per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for June delivery edged marginally higher by 26 cents, or 0.25 percent, closing at 105.33 dollars per barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Equities received an additional boost after the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed it was abandoning its criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — a development that could accelerate Senate confirmation of President Donald Trump's preferred replacement, Kevin Warsh, to head the central bank.
On the consumer front, sentiment showed a modest uptick amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran ceasefire, though readings remain at record lows, according to the latest University of Michigan survey. Markets next week will be shaped by continued developments in the Middle East and a heavy schedule of corporate earnings reports.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent to a record closing high of 7,165.08, while the Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.63 percent to 24,836.6 — also a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend, slipping 0.16 percent to 49,230.71.
Sector performance was uneven, with six of the S&P 500's 11 primary sectors finishing in the red. Health care and industrials were the session's worst performers, shedding 1.37 percent and 0.89 percent, respectively. Technology and consumer discretionary led all gainers, surging 2.46 percent and 1.36 percent.
Intel was the session's standout mover, rocketing 23.6 percent after the chipmaker posted first-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations and issued a stronger-than-anticipated outlook for the current quarter. Nvidia, meanwhile, crossed the 5 trillion dollar market capitalization threshold once again Friday — nearly six months after first reaching that historic milestone.
Oil markets diverged. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery dropped 1.45 U.S. dollars, or 1.51 percent, settling at 94.4 dollars per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for June delivery edged marginally higher by 26 cents, or 0.25 percent, closing at 105.33 dollars per barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Equities received an additional boost after the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed it was abandoning its criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — a development that could accelerate Senate confirmation of President Donald Trump's preferred replacement, Kevin Warsh, to head the central bank.
On the consumer front, sentiment showed a modest uptick amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran ceasefire, though readings remain at record lows, according to the latest University of Michigan survey. Markets next week will be shaped by continued developments in the Middle East and a heavy schedule of corporate earnings reports.
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