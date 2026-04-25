Technology Is Reshaping Trading, Distribution And Advice: SEBI Chairman

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday said that technology is reshaping trading, distribution and advice as new generation of investors entering the market.

Addressing SEBI's 38th foundational day event here, Pandey said that capital flows are more global and risks are more interconnected.

"We are seeing a new generation of investors entering the market-digitally connected, informed, and aspirational. Technology is reshaping trading, distribution, and advice. Capital flows are more global, and risks more interconnected," Pandey said.

Underlining the transformation of India's securities market, he described it as a powerful reflection of investor confidence rather than just a story of scale and numbers.

“What does the Indian securities market represent today? It is not just scale. It is not just numbers. It is a reflection of confidence,” he explained.

Speaking about the current state of the market, Pandey noted that India today has more than 5,900 listed companies and over 140 million unique investors.

“Over last decade, market capitalisation has grown at around 15 per cent CAGR. Mutual fund assets have expanded at over 20 per cent annually,” Pandey noted.

“The corporate bond market continues its steady growth. And each year, the primary market facilitates capital formation of nearly Rs 10 trillion,” he added.

At the same time, Pandey highlighted that Indian markets are becoming increasingly integrated with global capital flows, making them more dynamic but also exposing them to interconnected risks.

In such an evolving environment, he stressed, the role of regulation becomes even more critical.

“In many ways, our markets are more dynamic than ever before. And with that dynamism comes responsibility,” he said.

“Responsibility to ensure that innovation does not outpace safeguards; that access does not dilute awareness; and that growth remains sustainable. This is where thoughtful regulation becomes critical,” Pandey noted.