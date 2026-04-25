Marriage Ethos Officially Launches: A Bold Faith-Centered Roadmap For Couples Seeking A True Reset

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A Transformative New Book from Marriage Mentors David & Darlene Housefield.

Marriage​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Ethos is officially out today. This is a compelling, God, led manual designed to assist the couples of the 21st century to re, connect, improve communication, and unite in love towards a God, centered relationship. The Houses, with their experience of more than a dozen years in conducting marriage enrichment classes and in providing relational counseling to hundreds of couples, have distilled their most significant ideas in this book. It is a down, to, earth, honest, and life, changing guide that couples can use as a road map to achieve emotional success over the long ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌haul.

Desperately, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the book 'Marriage Ethos' is based on the Holy Bible and the testimonies of people from the real world. It contradicts the cultural norms and provides couples with the necessary tools to heal their wounds, manage conflicts, set boundaries, create vision, and regain ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌trust. Through their refreshing dual-voice style, David's direct, masculine clarity and Darlene's warm, wisdom-filled perspective, the Housefields create a relatable, honest conversation that reaches both husbands and wives.

“Couples don't need fluff, they need tools,” says co-author Darlene Housefield.

“Marriage Ethos gives them those tools so they can strengthen their legacy, not just survive the day-to-day.”

Marriage Ethos introduces practical systems such as:



The 4D's Framework for resetting priorities

The Transparency Reset for healing emotional wounds

Marriage Social Intelligence for transforming communication

Vision Boards & Legacy Shifts to reshape long-term purpose Faith-Based Reflection that keeps God at the center of the marriage

A companion workbook is also available, offering weekly exercises, real-talk prompts, and devotional applications that deepen the user experience.

About the Authors

David and Darlene Housefield are faith-based marriage mentors, speakers, and the co-founders of a marriage enrichment ministry that has guided and strengthened hundreds of couples over the past decade. They infuse a unique mixture of the male side being very clear and the female one wise and compassionate when they deal with relationship restoration, into their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌message. Marriage Ethos is their debut book, created to equip couples with real tools, biblical truth, and a renewed vision for love, legacy, and lifelong partnership.

Marriage Ethos is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle, Apple Books, Google Books, Walmart, Smash words, and more.