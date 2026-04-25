MTB Hosts Workshop On FDI's Future In Bangladesh

Dhaka: Mutual Trust Bank PLC, through its Training Institute in association with the MNC Banking Department, successfully organized a workshop titled“The Future of Foreign Direct Investment in Bangladesh - Right Time for Reforms” on April 8.

The event brought together key stakeholders including policymakers, regulators, foreign investors, and business leaders to discuss strategies for strengthening Bangladesh's investment climate and attracting sustainable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The program was attended by Chief Guest Altaf Hossain Choudhury, MP, President of Bangladesh-China Cultural, Economic, and Mass Communication Center (BCCEMCC). In his address, he emphasized the importance of policy consistency, infrastructure development, and enhanced international cooperation to unlock Bangladesh's full FDI potential.

The workshop was also attended by Special Guest Ziaur Rahman, Managing Director of Bay Group and Member of the Private Sector Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. He shared practical insights on improving the ease of doing business, strengthening investor confidence, and fostering collaboration between local and foreign investors.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, was present at the event and highlighted the role of financial institutions in facilitating cross-border investment and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Distinguished Chinese investors and the senior officials from Bangladesh Bank attended the workshop and shared their perspectives on regulatory reforms, investment facilitation, and emerging opportunities in Bangladesh.

The workshop was actively participated by Mutual Trust Bank's Branch Managers, Senior Relationship Managers, and Department Heads. The session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mohammad Mamun Faruk, Head of Wholesale Banking Division.

T