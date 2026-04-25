Quote Of The Day By Kris Gage On Pausing To Reset: 'Sometimes The Best Way To Move Forward Is To...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “Sometimes the best way to move forward is to stop where you are and hit reset.” –

LiveMint's quote of the day by Kris Gage is a reminder that momentum is not the same as progress. Often, we get so caught up in the "hustle" that we don't realise we are running in the wrong direction or burning out.

What does it mean

To understand this quote, think of a computer that has frozen. You can keep clicking buttons and moving the mouse, but nothing happens. The only way to make it functional again is to turn it off and back on.

“Stop where you are”: This is the hardest part. It means admitting that the current path-whether it's a project, a habit, or a lifestyle -isn't working. It's a call for a "strategic pause." “Hit reset”: This isn't the same as "quitting." Resetting means you take the lessons you've learned and start the process over with a fresh perspective and better data. “Moving forward”: Paradoxically, standing still for a moment allows you to move faster later because you've cleared the "cache" of stress and errors.

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In a world that feels like it's moving at 2x speed, "resetting" is no longer a luxury; it's a survival skill.

Burnout of "Always-On" Culture: With professional lives starting earlier (often before the sun is up) and the lines between home and office blurring, the "grind" can lead to diminishing returns. If you find yourself working harder but achieving less, it's a sign that the system needs a reboot, not more fuel. Career Pivots and Long-Term Goals: Whether you are transitioning roles or preparing for a major milestone, there comes a point where the old study habits or workflows don't fit the new goal. Hitting reset allows you to build a structure that actually supports your new ambitions rather than forcing them into an old, cramped schedule. Information Overload: We are constantly bombarded with news, trends, and data. If your "mental browser" has too many tabs open, you lose the ability to focus on high-impact tasks. A "reset" might look like a digital detox or a weekend of zero productivity to regain clarity.

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The quote is a central theme in her philosophy of "The Clean Slate."

It originates from her body of work on Medium, specifically from her essays discussing how to handle burnout, toxic relationships, or career stagnation.

It was first popularised in her 2017–2018 articles, where she argued that "trying harder" at something that is fundamentally broken is a waste of energy.

Who is Kris Gage?

Kris Gage is a widely followed writer and columnist, best known for her viral, long-form essays on Medium and platforms like YourTango. She gained a massive audience by writing candid, no-nonsense advice on relationships, psychology, and personal development.

Unlike traditional "love gurus," Gage's style is famous for being blunt and psychologically grounded. She often deconstructs romantic myths, focusing instead on emotional maturity and self-awareness.

She was one of the early "stars" of Medium's partner program, with her articles frequently trending in the "Relationships" and "Self" categories.

While she keeps her personal life relatively private, her writing often draws from her background in marketing and communications, using those insights to explain how humans "brand" themselves and interact.

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While Kris Gage's "Reset" philosophy is a powerful antidote to burnout, there is another school of thought that suggests hitting the reset button too often can actually become a barrier to success.

In psychology and high-performance coaching, this counter-perspective focuses on Grit, Compounding, and Incrementalism.

Psychologist Angela Duckworth, author of Grit, argues that the secret to outstanding achievement isn't just talent or "fresh starts," but a combination of passion and long-term perseverance.

If you "reset" every time things get difficult or boring, you never move past the "beginner" phase. You become a "serial starter."

While a "Reset" is a massive, dramatic event (like bulldozing a house to rebuild it), the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen focuses on continuous, incremental improvement.

The Reset: "I hate my morning routine; I'm starting a whole new one tomorrow."

The Kaizen: "I'll keep my routine but wake up 5 minutes earlier." (High success rate).

The most balanced perspective is that the best "reset" is an internal one. You don't always need to change your job, your city, or your project. Sometimes, you just need to reset your expectations and your mindset while keeping your feet on the same path.