Aryan Khan Net Worth: Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Son's Luxury Life, Education & Controversies

As of 2026, Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan's estimated net worth is believed to be between ₹80–100 crore, making him one of the richest celebrity kids in India.

Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has steadily built his own identity beyond his famous surname. While he grew up in immense privilege, Aryan is now making headlines for his business ventures, creative pursuits, and growing net worth.

Business ventures and brand collaborations

Creative projects in filmmaking and writing

Investments and luxury assets

Unlike many star kids, Aryan is focused on building wealth through entrepreneurship and content creation, rather than acting.

Aryan's education reflects a strong global exposure:

Studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Completed schooling at Sevenoaks School in the UK

Graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) with a degree in film and television production

This academic background played a key role in shaping his interest in direction, writing, and filmmaking rather than acting.

Aryan Khan has taken a different route compared to his father. Instead of stepping in front of the camera, he has focused on:

Co-founding SLAB Ventures, a business company

Launching the luxury lifestyle brand D'YAVOL

Working on creative projects, including his directorial debut

These ventures have significantly contributed to his growing financial profile.

Being part of one of Bollywood's richest families, Aryan enjoys a lavish lifestyle:

High-end properties, including a luxury investment in Delhi

Premium cars like Mercedes-Benz and BMW

Designer fashion and luxury watches

Reports suggest he has already made major investments, including a ₹37 crore property purchase, reflecting his early financial maturity.

Aryan Khan has also faced intense media scrutiny. The most notable controversy was:

The 2021 cruise drug case, in which he was arrested and later cleared of all charges in 2022

More recently, he has also been in the spotlight for viral public incidents, showing how closely his life is followed by the media and fans.

Despite being Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan is determined to create his own identity. With a focus on filmmaking, entrepreneurship, and global exposure, he is steadily building a career that goes beyond Bollywood stardom.

Aryan Khan's journey reflects a mix of privilege and ambition. With a net worth already in crores and a clear career direction, he represents the new generation of Bollywood insiders-business-minded, globally trained, and creatively driven.