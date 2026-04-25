Olympian Gurbax Singh Grewal, 1968 Hockey Medallist, Dies At 84

Former Indian men's hockey team player Gurbax Singh Grewal, a member of the bronze medal-winning squad at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, passed away on Friday evening at the age of 84 following a heart attack. Grewal breathed his last at his residence in Zirakpur, near Chandigarh. The 1984 Olympics bronze medallist was born on April 1, 1942, in Lyallpur (now Faisalabad in Pakistan).

A Storied Career On and Off the Field

Grewal was known as a pacey forward who represented India at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, where the team secured a bronze medal. He also had the rare distinction of playing alongside his brother, Balbir Singh Grewal, at the same Olympic Games, marking a special moment in Indian hockey history, according to Olympics.

In his early 20s, Gurbax Singh Grewal shifted to Mumbai to pursue his hockey career and went on to represent Western Railways, where he established himself as a notable player. After hanging up his boots, Grewal remained closely associated with the sport, taking up coaching roles and guiding several Mumbai-based teams over the years. He also served as the Honorary Secretary of the Mumbai Hockey Association, contributing significantly to the administrative and developmental side of hockey in the region.

Hockey India Pays Tribute

Deeply saddened by the passing of Olympian Gurbax Singh Grewal. A proud member of the Indian team that clinched bronze at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, Gurbax ji served Indian hockey with immense dedication both on and off the field. From representing the nation... twitter/AC6Qy9UrL7 - Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 25, 2026

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Olympian Gurbax Singh Grewal. A proud member of the Indian team that clinched bronze at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, Gurbax ji served Indian hockey with immense dedication both on and off the field. From representing the nation with pride to contributing to the sport's growth as Honorary Secretary of the Mumbai Hockey Association, his legacy will always be remembered. Hockey India extends heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," Hockey India shared a post on X, while condoling the Olympian's death. (ANI)

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