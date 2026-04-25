World Meteorological Organization Signals Possible Return Of El Nino By Mid-2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The World Meteorological Organization indicated today an increasing likelihood of the return of the El Nino phenomenon by mid-2026, warning of potential impacts on global temperatures and rainfall patterns.

In its latest report, the organization pointed to a "notable shift in the tropical Pacific Ocean," explaining that sea surface temperatures are rising rapidly-an early signal of a possible onset of El Nino conditions between May and July.

The report added that forecasts for the coming three months, based on projections from multiple international climate centers, suggest a near-global prevalence of above-average surface temperatures, accompanied by localized variability in precipitation levels.

El Nino is characterized by the warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. The phenomenon typically occurs every two to seven years and can last between nine and twelve months, influencing weather patterns across the globe.