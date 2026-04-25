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U.S. Says Will Not Extend Deadline of Russian Oil Waiver

U.S. Says Will Not Extend Deadline of Russian Oil Waiver


2026-04-25 03:50:31
(MENAFN) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that a temporary exemption allowing purchases of Russian oil already in transit would not be extended beyond its May 16 expiration date.

"I wouldn't imagine that we'd have another extension. I think the Russian oil on the water has been largely sucked up," Bessent said in an interview with the U.S. media.

Bessent was equally categorical about Iranian oil, stating that no waiver renewal was under consideration. "We have the blockade, and there's no oil coming out," he said.

Washington first issued a 30-day license in March, permitting shipments of Russian oil loaded on or before March 11, as part of efforts to relieve global supply pressures tied to the Middle East conflict. That license was extended for a further 30 days on April 17 — but Bessent's remarks suggest no third extension is forthcoming.

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