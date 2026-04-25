Iran Says It Neutralized Unexploded US“Bunker-Buster” Bomb In Yazd

Iranian media reported that security forces have successfully neutralized and removed an unexploded U.S.-made“bunker-buster” bomb in Yazd Province.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the powerful bomb had been dropped during joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on a residential area but failed to detonate and buried itself 13 meters underground.

Local security officials said the ordnance was located at significant depth and that a high-risk defusing operation was completed successfully without casualties.

Iranian reports said the operation was carried out jointly by the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and bomb disposal units of Yazd law enforcement forces.

The discovery comes amid reports that other unexploded ordnance may remain scattered across parts of Iran following recent aerial attacks, raising ongoing safety and security concerns.

Iranian authorities have been conducting systematic clearance operations in affected regions, focusing on preventing civilian casualties and securing damaged residential zones.

Military analysts note that unexploded ordnance poses long-term risks in conflict zones, often requiring complex and time-consuming disposal efforts even after hostilities subside.

The incident highlights continued tensions in the region following recent escalations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which have led to widespread damage in multiple areas.