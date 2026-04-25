Turkmenistan Approves Financing Measures To Support Agricultural Producers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has approved financing measures aimed at supporting agricultural producers and investment projects in the sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The decision was introduced by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Khojamyrat Geldymyradov and endorsed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting held via digital system.

According to Geldymyradov, the financing will be directed toward investment projects in livestock and poultry farming, as well as the production and processing of agricultural products and related services.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize agriculture, develop regional economies, and improve living standards in both rural and urban areas. The president approved the proposal to stimulate agricultural producers and instructed relevant authorities to proceed with its implementation.

Agriculture is one of the key sectors of Turkmenistan's economy, employing a significant share of the population and playing an important role in ensuring food security and providing raw materials for the domestic industry. The sector focuses primarily on the cultivation of strategic crops such as cotton and wheat, as well as vegetables, fruits, and melons.

The government places strong emphasis on modernizing farming practices, improving irrigation systems, and increasing productivity through state support programs. Large state entities, including Turkmenpagta State Concern and Turkmengallaonumleri State Association, coordinate cotton and grain production, respectively, while livestock breeding and food processing are managed by specialized state associations.