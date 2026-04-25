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Workshop On“Artificial Intelligence In Filmmaking” By Dr. Alwin Anuse At AAFT
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), Marwah Studios, organized an engaging and insightful workshop on“Artificial Intelligence in Filmmaking” under its academic exchange programme. The session was conducted by Alwin Anuse, Associate Professor at Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.
The workshop drew enthusiastic participation from students of cinema, animation, and digital media, who were keen to understand the growing role of artificial intelligence in the creative industries.
During the session, Dr. Alwin Anuse elaborated on how AI is transforming various aspects of filmmaking, including scriptwriting, editing, visual effects, and post-production. He highlighted the importance of adapting to emerging technologies and encouraged students to embrace innovation while maintaining creative originality. He also shared practical examples and case studies demonstrating how AI tools are enhancing efficiency and storytelling in modern cinema.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, emphasized the relevance of such contemporary topics in film education. He stated that understanding artificial intelligence is essential for the next generation of filmmakers, as it is rapidly becoming an integral part of the global media landscape. He appreciated the collaboration with FTII Pune under the exchange programme, which brings valuable academic exposure to students.
In recognition of his valuable contribution to education and the film fraternity, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT to Dr. Alwin Anuse.
The workshop concluded with an interactive session, leaving students inspired and better informed about the future of filmmaking in the age of artificial intelligence.
The workshop drew enthusiastic participation from students of cinema, animation, and digital media, who were keen to understand the growing role of artificial intelligence in the creative industries.
During the session, Dr. Alwin Anuse elaborated on how AI is transforming various aspects of filmmaking, including scriptwriting, editing, visual effects, and post-production. He highlighted the importance of adapting to emerging technologies and encouraged students to embrace innovation while maintaining creative originality. He also shared practical examples and case studies demonstrating how AI tools are enhancing efficiency and storytelling in modern cinema.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, emphasized the relevance of such contemporary topics in film education. He stated that understanding artificial intelligence is essential for the next generation of filmmakers, as it is rapidly becoming an integral part of the global media landscape. He appreciated the collaboration with FTII Pune under the exchange programme, which brings valuable academic exposure to students.
In recognition of his valuable contribution to education and the film fraternity, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT to Dr. Alwin Anuse.
The workshop concluded with an interactive session, leaving students inspired and better informed about the future of filmmaking in the age of artificial intelligence.
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