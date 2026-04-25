US Extends Waiver Allowing Foreign Ships To Transport Goods Between US Ports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The US administration announced an extension of its waiver allowing foreign-flagged vessels to transport goods between domestic ports for 90 days, aiming to facilitate the movement of oil and fertilizers amid supply disruptions caused by the war on Iran.

White House Press Secretary Taylor Rogers said during a press briefing that new data collected since the initial waiver showed that significantly larger quantities of supplies had reached US ports more quickly.

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She noted that the extension would help ensure the continued availability of essential energy products, industrial materials, and agricultural supplies.

She affirmed that Donald Trump had extended the waiver for foreign-flagged ships for 90 days, after it was due to expire on May 17, pushing it forward by three months until mid-August.