Power Struggle In Baramati: Third Generation Of Pawar Family Fuels Succession Debate

MENAFN - IANS) Baramati, April 25 (IANS) The political landscape in Baramati is witnessing renewed internal churn following a statement by Jay Pawar, the younger son of former NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, late Ajit Pawar, triggering fresh speculation over succession within the influential Pawar family.

Jay Pawar on Thursday remarked, "The people of Baramati desire that I contest the 2029 Assembly elections," a comment that has reignited the "brother-versus-brother" narrative within Maharashtra's most prominent political dynasty.

As the third generation of the Pawar family steps into the limelight, local political circles are abuzz with one central question: Who will ultimately lead Baramati -- NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, NCP MP and Ajit Pawar's elder son Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar's nephew Yugendra Pawar, or Jay Pawar?

The transition of power within the family has become increasingly complex as each member carves out their own niche.

Rohit Pawar, though his current constituency is Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district, has significantly increased his presence in Baramati. He took the lead despite representing the NCP(SP) faction, negotiating with Congress leaders to withdraw their candidate, Akash More, in favour of ensuring a unified front for the election of NCP president Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati by-election.

"While my work remains in Karjat-Jamkhed, Baramati is my political foundation. I first won my Zilla Parishad seat from the Shirsufal-Gunvadi block here," Rohit Pawar noted, signalling that he hasn't forgotten his home turf.

Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, Parth Pawar has been active behind the scenes. However, his direct approach has occasionally sparked controversy. His stern warning to the Congress party -- "The consequences will be felt across Maharashtra" -- led to a public reprimand from veteran leader Sharad Pawar. Consequently, while Parth Pawar was kept away from public rallies to avoid backlash, he continued to manage the campaign machinery from the shadows.

After contesting against Ajit Pawar in the previous Assembly elections, Yugendra Pawar has emerged as a serious contender. Despite his defeat, he has maintained a consistent public outreach program. While many see him as a future leader of Baramati, Yugendra has adopted a conciliatory tone regarding the family rift, stating, "Now is not the time for this discussion; we must not create conflict between brothers."

Jay Pawar's recent assertion regarding his 2029 candidacy has been the catalyst for the current debate. His statement suggests an ambition to formally enter the legislative fray, directly challenging the established order within the family.

The reactions to Jay Pawar's statement highlight the widening rift. Rohit Pawar has acknowledged the possibility of another "Pawar vs Pawar" battle. Yugendra Pawar is calling for restraint and family unity.

As the 2029 horizon approaches, the Baramati electorate finds itself at a crossroads. With four high-profile grandsons of the Pawar lineage vying for influence, the battle for Baramati's leadership is no longer just about party politics -- it is a deeply personal struggle for the family's legacy.