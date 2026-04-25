RCB Vs GT Highlights: Virat Kohli's 81 Powers Stunning 206 Chase Sai Sudharsan Hits Century

RCB vs GT Highlights with Voice Over commentary: What a chase. What a knock. What a night at Chinnaswamy. Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains one of IPL's greatest chasers, smashing a commanding 81 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru hunted down 206 against Gujarat Titans in just 18.5 overs. Earlier, Sai Sudharsan produced a batting masterclass, scoring a sublime 100 to power GT to 205/3, while also becoming the fastest player to 2000 IPL runs. But despite Sudharsan's century, RCB held their nerve late, with Krunal Pandya and Tim David calmly finishing the chase. Stay tuned with Asianet News English for match recaps, cricket analysis, highlights & breaking IPL updates. 0:00 RCB Seal Big Chase Against Gujarat Titans 1:38 Historic Night as Kohli Rewrites IPL Record Books 2:13 GT Hit Back Late to Raise Pressure

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