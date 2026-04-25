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US Treasury Freezes $344 Million Iran-Linked Digital Assets

US Treasury Freezes $344 Million Iran-Linked Digital Assets


2026-04-25 02:07:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US administration announced it has frozen digital assets worth $344 million that it says were linked to Iran.

Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said on X that the move was part of Washington's efforts to increase pressure on Tehran amid disruptions to energy supplies caused by the war in the Middle East. He affirmed that the Treasury Department would continue to systematically undermine Iran's ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds.

He noted that his department had imposed sanctions on several digital wallets linked to Iran, leading to the freezing of these funds.

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Gulf Times

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