US Treasury Freezes $344 Million Iran-Linked Digital Assets
Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said on X that the move was part of Washington's efforts to increase pressure on Tehran amid disruptions to energy supplies caused by the war in the Middle East. He affirmed that the Treasury Department would continue to systematically undermine Iran's ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds.
He noted that his department had imposed sanctions on several digital wallets linked to Iran, leading to the freezing of these funds.
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