Azerbaijan Boosts Gas Supply To Türkiye

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan exported 1.641 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye in January–February 2026, generating revenue of $421.1 million, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the same period last year, the value of exports to Türkiye declined by $24.7 million, representing a 5.5% decrease. However, export volumes increased by 73 million cubic meters, marking a 4.6% rise year-on-year.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported a total of 4.381 billion cubic meters of natural gas to eight countries during the first two months of 2026, with total revenues reaching $1.285 billion.

While export volumes grew by 193.7 million cubic meters, or 4.6%, the total value of exports dropped significantly by $265 million, reflecting a 17.1% decrease compared to the same period in 2025.