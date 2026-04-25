White House Says US Negotiating Team To Travel To Islamabad On Saturday

The White House said Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad on Saturday for discussions related to Iran.

Earlier, Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad with a diplomatic delegation, according to Iran's foreign ministry, for consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

The ministry stressed that no direct meeting between US and Iranian delegations has been officially scheduled, despite overlapping diplomatic visits to the Pakistani capital.

The diplomatic activity follows a fragile ceasefire period between the United States and Iran, with mediation efforts led by Pakistan aimed at facilitating indirect dialogue.

Recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have underscored the urgency of negotiations, as both sides seek to avoid further escalation while maintaining strategic pressure.

Donald Trump said Washington is engaging with current Iranian officials and believes Tehran is willing to enter a negotiation process toward a potential agreement.

He added that Iranian representatives are expected to present a proposal that could address US demands, though details remain unclear at this stage.

Speaking to Reuters, Trump said,“They will make an offer, and we will see what happens,” signaling cautious optimism about future talks.

