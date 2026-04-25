Russian Strikes Hit Residential Building, Transport Infrastructure In Kharkiv
“An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district. As of now, there are no casualties,” the post reads.
Later, the Mayor reported that in the Kyivskyi district, enemy shelling damaged transport infrastructure and a gas pipeline.
“One of the strikes hit near a residential building in the Kyivskyi district. As of now, there is no information about casualties,” the post reads.
According to Terekhov, transport infrastructure was also affected, including the destruction of a public transport stop. A gas pipeline was damaged as well.Read also: Russian forces strike Balakliia; casualties reported
As previously reported, in Dnipro, a combined missile-and-drone attack partially destroyed a residential building and injured four people.
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