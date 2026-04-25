How Tajikistan Secured Review Of EU Restrictions - Overview

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Union has removed three Tajik financial institutions, Spitamen Bank CJSC, Dushanbe City Bank CJSC, and Commercebank Tajikistan CJSC, from its sanctions list, as part of the 20th package of restrictive measures adopted by the European Commission on April 23, 2026.

This decision effectively rescinds the restrictions previously imposed under the EU's 19th sanctions package in 2025, when these three banks, along with eight other banks from CIS countries, were targeted. The earlier measures included prohibitions on certain transactions and limitations on interactions with a number of international financial institutions, directly affecting cross-border operations and external settlements in the banking sector.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, the reassessment of the banks' status resulted from sustained engagement with European institutions. Between 2025 and 2026, multiple working meetings were conducted, a dedicated delegation was dispatched, and a specific EU representative was appointed to coordinate matters related to the sanctions regime and compliance.

A key factor contributing to the lifting of restrictions was the enhancement of financial oversight and the adoption of international standards aimed at combating money laundering and the financing of illicit activities. According to the regulator, the Tajik banking sector strengthened its internal compliance mechanisms and aligned its regulatory framework with globally recognized requirements.

The regulator further emphasized that, throughout the sanctions period, the banks continued to operate normally within the domestic market, providing uninterrupted services for accounts, cards, ATMs, and digital platforms. The imposed limitations primarily affected international transfers, which were subject to additional verification and adjusted transaction procedures.

The removal of these restrictions is expected to facilitate further development of the banking sector and broaden access to international financial services. The National Bank reiterated its commitment to promoting transparency, financial stability, and conformity with global regulatory standards.

The EU's decision also aligns with the broader context of Tajikistan's economic engagement, given the country's significant reliance on external financial inflows. According to the Global Findex Database 2025, 44.8% of the adult population receives remittances from relatives working abroad, with this proportion rising to 50.6% in rural areas, compared to 30.8% in urban centers.

Cross-border remittance flows remain a critical component of household financial stability, highlighting the importance of robust banking channels and secure access to international payment systems.

Within this context, the easing of the sanctions regime can be interpreted as part of a broader trajectory of EU–Tajikistan engagement, complementing ongoing initiatives in financial inclusion, sustainable development, and infrastructure modernization.

The future course of cooperation will largely depend on the durability of banking sector reforms, adherence to international standards, and the continuation of the gradual normalization of financial relations between Tajikistan and the European Union.