Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain And Heatwave Alerts In Maharashtra Amid Weather Chaos

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp weather divide, with scorching heat gripping Vidarbha while thunderstorms and rain alerts hit other regions. The IMD warns of unstable conditions over the next 48 hours

Several parts of the state are bracing for unseasonal rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan, predicting gusty winds up to 50 km/h.

In central Maharashtra, districts like Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur are likely to experience lightning, rain, and strong winds, especially in ghat regions. Meanwhile, Marathwada districts including Latur, Nanded, and Beed are also under alert, with unstable weather expected for the next two days.

In stark contrast, Vidarbha continues to reel under an intense heatwave. Districts such as Akola, Amravati, and Wardha are witnessing temperatures well above normal levels.

With dry conditions persisting, stepping out during peak afternoon hours can be risky. Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors during extreme heat and take preventive measures against heatstroke.

Coastal regions including Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad will not see rainfall but will endure high humidity and uncomfortable heat. Northern districts like Dhule and Jalgaon will remain dry, adding to heat stress.

The IMD has advised citizens to stay hydrated, wear loose cotton clothing, and avoid open areas during lightning. Extra care is recommended for children and the elderly as sudden weather changes may trigger health issues.