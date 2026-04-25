Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Defies Odds, Crosses Rs 1768 Cr Worldwide Despite Low Occupancy

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 continues its surprising box office run into week 6. Despite low occupancy and strong competition, the spy thriller holds steady, crossing massive milestones globally

Even on Day 37, Dhurandhar 2 managed to earn Rs 1.60 crore, a notable feat for a film in its sixth week. With occupancy dipping to around 7%, the film is clearly running on residual audience interest rather than footfall spikes. Limited but consistent turnout shows the film's staying power, even as newer releases crowd theatres.

The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 1,124.24 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 1,345.66 crore. Overseas, it added Rs 0.50 crore on Day 37, pushing the international total to Rs 423 crore. Overall, the worldwide collection has surged to an impressive Rs 1,768.66 crore, cementing its blockbuster status.

Dhurandhar 2 started its journey with a bang, earning over Rs 100 crore on both opening weekend days and finishing week 1 at Rs 674.17 crore. Collections gradually declined over the weeks, with week 2 bringing Rs 263.65 crore and week 5 dropping to Rs 19.52 crore. Despite the slowdown, its long run has ensured historic earnings.

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