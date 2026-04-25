Rihanna, Isha Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor Stun At Fenty Beauty Launch Bash

Global music icon Rihanna made a stylish appearance in Mumbai as she attended the Fenty Beauty launch bash at Phoenix Palladium, where the brand is now available exclusively through Reliance Retail's Tira and Sephora. The star-studded event, held on Friday night, saw several prominent names from the entertainment and fashion industries in attendance, including Isha Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Aditi Bhatia, Pashmina Roshan and Manish Malhotra. Rihanna and Isha Ambani were seen smiling and posing together for paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Star-Studded Fashion Highlights

For the event, Rihanna opted for a striking black gown featuring a fitted glossy panel at the front and soft pleated detailing along the sides. She kept her look elegant with tied-back hair and minimal accessories. Isha Ambani, meanwhile, chose a pastel blue embellished gown with intricate floral work. The ensemble featured shimmer detailing, sheer accents and a flowing trail, giving her a graceful red-carpet appearance. Actor Janhvi Kapoor also turned heads in a black-and-white outfit. The Homebound actor wore an off-shoulder white structured top paired with a dramatic black draped skirt, completing the look with sleek hair and statement jewellery. Several other celebrities were also spotted arriving through the evening.

Rihanna's India Connection and Fenty Beauty's Rise

Rihanna last visited Mumbai in 2024, when she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. She launched Fenty Beauty on September 8, 2017, in collaboration with LVMH. The brand quickly made waves in the beauty industry for its commitment to inclusivity, debuting with a foundation line featuring 40 shades catering to a wide range of skin tones.

A Look at Rihanna's Career Milestones

According to her official website, Rihanna is the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London's O2 Arena. Her global tours, including the Diamonds World Tour that concluded in 2013, have taken her to more than 100 countries, consistently selling out arenas and stadiums. In 2014, she was honoured with the first-ever Icon Award at the American Music Awards, presented by her mother, Monica Braithwaite, in a memorable on-screen moment. (ANI)

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