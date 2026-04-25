Oxford University To Launch Centre For Korean Studies

MENAFN - IANS) London, April 25 (IANS) Oxford University plans to launch a centre for Korean studies as early as October to boost research in Korean culture, language and history, professors leading the project have said.

The university will announce the establishment of the Oxford Centre for Korean Studies during the official public opening of Oxford's Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities on Saturday.

The centre's establishment, led by Jieun Kiaer, James Lewis and Chi Young-hae of the university's Korean studies program, received final approval from a faculty meeting last month, reports Yonhap news agency.

The centre will oversee Korea-related research and lectures, and promote further research in modern Korean politics, economy and literature.

It marks the latest addition of such a centre at the university, following the establishment of centres on Japanese and Chinese studies in 1981 and 2008, respectively.

Lewis, a professor of Korean history, told Yonhap News Agency that Europe as a whole will likely be inspired by the envisioned centre's long-term research.

Another senior faculty meeting last month decided on the need for a Korean studies centre, noting the importance of Korea as a subject of research and student interest in the country's soft power, especially its popular culture.

Kiaer, a professor of Korean linguistics, noted the importance of English-language scholarship on Korean culture for its longevity, saying the centre will serve as a hub for such research.

The University of Oxford is a research institution composed of colleges, located in Oxford, England.

It has records of educational activities dating back to 1096, which makes it the oldest university in the English-speaking world and the second-oldest university globally that has been continuously operating.